ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — University of Michigan officials say Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to speak at a special May commencement ceremony for the class of 2020.
The original ceremony wasn't able to occur due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. According to the university, Fauci is expected to speak at the "comeback ceremony" on May 7.
Fauci has also been recommended to receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the university.
Additionally, journalist Maria Shriver is set to be the main speaker at the April 30 ceremony honoring 2022 graduates. Computer scientist Maria Klawe will deliver the address at the April 29 Rackham Graduate Exercises.
Shriver and Klawe are expected to receive an honorary Doctor of Humane degree and Doctor of Engineering degree respectively.
Other honorary degree recipients, recommended by President Mary Sue Coleman and to be considered by the Board of Regents on March 24:
- Berry Gordy, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and founder of the Motown record label, Honorary Doctor of Music.
- Thomas Cleveland Holt, historian and college professor, Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
- William C. Martin, former U-M athletic director, and founder and chair of the Bank of Ann Arbor, Honorary Doctor of Laws.
