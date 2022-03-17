(CBS DETROIT)– Like most moms, these two Detroit mothers felt something wasn’t right with their infant sons.

“Very congested, and he’s been congested for months he throws up his milk,” said Dar’Naja Cotton-Rich.

“Every time he drunk the milk like I’m talking about it was shooting out like coming out like crazy like, I’m like ok now something is wrong,” said Adrienne Collier.

The boys have a lot in common, both 7 months old, born just a week apart at different Detroit hospitals, they also became very ill after drinking the now recalled Similac baby formula.

“I figured that was the cause but the hospitals was telling me that he was just having a cold and he was sick that’s what it was,” Cotton-Rich said.

She says, as a mom she knew something was wrong with the formula because prior to giving it to her son, everything was fine and he was better once she took him off.

Not knowing what type of long-term damage this may cause, both moms feel something needs to be done, and Abbott Nutrition, the Michigan company who produces the recalled powdered formula needs to be held accountable they said.

“A mother had given birth, on the way out they say here’s this Similac use this, this is good, this is good as breast milk it’s just like breast milk they fed it to their babies, their babies are lethargic, their babies develop some type of skin condition they can’t explain it, their baby is constipated,” said Attorney Dionne Webster-Cox of Southfield, Michigan based, Webster Law PLLC.

Webster-Cox is filing a lawsuit on behalf of 5 Detroit area families who says their babies were sicken by the recalled products.

The lawsuits name Abbott Nutrition and could possibly include some Detroit area hospitals who Webster-Cox says didn’t take the women claims seriously.

She didn’t mention exactly what the lawsuits are seeking.

Abbott did not comment on the ligation but sent the following statement.

“We are very sympathetic to the families. We value the trust parents and caregivers place in us, and ensuring the safety and quality of our products is our top priority. As part of Abbott’s quality processes, all infant formula products are tested for Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella and other pathogens, and they must test negative before any product is released. No distributed product from our Sturgis, Mich., facility has tested positive for the presence of either Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella.” said a spokesperson for Abbott Nutrition.

Attorney Webster-Cox is expected to file the individual lawsuits as early as next week.

Abbott is recalling 3 types of baby formulas.

For a list of recalled products, click below.

https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html

To find out the best formula for your baby consult with a pediatrician.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.