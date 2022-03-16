Southfield (CW50) – Two sisters, native Detroiters, one with a passion for fashion, the other a love for business. Kelsey and Cassidy Tucker grew up with two different career paths. Kelsey always wanted to be in the fashion world, finding herself working for high-profile designers in Los Angeles, such as Vera Wang. Cassidy knew she was destined to be an entrepreneur, where she eventually created a startup and had her first multi-million dollar exit at age 24.

After several years working in their respective fields, they were separately looking for the next chapter in their lives. Their father, listening to both of his daughters on a mission to find what was next, told them to get in touch with each other and build something together. They gave each other a call, and soon the Deviate fashion label was born.

Deviate is now a Detroit-based fashion label which designs unisex clothing collections that explore current issues and challenge social norms. Deviate features an all-female team with a mission to grow Detroit as a fashion city, as well as grow the representation of females in what is a male dominated industry. The label uses American-made and ethically sourced materials and has complete collections that are entirely manufactured by the hands of Detroit artisans.

Outside of the day-to-day of creating these collections, the team at Deviate created a Talent Incubator with a focus on supporting women and minority designers. As of September 2020, they have partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to expand the program by offering a paid apprenticeship for Detroit youth who want to learn about all facets of the fashion industry. The curriculum includes everything from trend research, technical illustration, pattern-making, industrial sewing machine operation, marketing/branding, and entrepreneurial skills.

Cassidy and Kelsey Tucker, Co-Founders of Deviate, join Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss their journey building a brand together, and why it was important for them to build their fashion label in Detroit.

Learn more at DeviateFashion.com

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50