IDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 60-year-old man from Ida Township was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Authorities were dispatched at about 7 a.m., March 15, to Lewis Avenue near West Rauch Road in Ida Township.
Police say a 30-year-old woman was driving a U-Haul truck — with a 36-year-old man and juvenile inside — on Lewis Avenue when she is believed to have fallen asleep, drifting from the northbound lane to southbound. The U-Haul struck a black Chevy pickup driven by a 46-year-old Petersburg man before crashing head-on into a green Jeep Patriot.
Police say the Jeep overturned and the driver inside was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other people involved in the crash reported no injuries.
It is unclear whether speed or intoxication are factors, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Trooper Jordan Thoma at 734-242-3500.
