LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Emergency crews are investigating a gas line leak and explosion in Livingston County.
According to Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the leak occurred at Center Road and US-23. Debris in the roadway closed both directions from White Lake Road to Center, south of Fenton.
Michigan State Police said all lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 were shut down north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township following the explosion. Officials say the Michigan Department of Transportation were working clear mud and dirt from both roadways.
All roadways, except for Old US-23, have since reopened.

There is a gas leak at Center and US 23. Due to debris in the roadway, US 23 will be closed in both directions from White Lake Rd to Center Rd. Resident in the area should shelter in place, close windows, shut ventilation systems until the leak is repaired. pic.twitter.com/DZV3zTO6xV
— Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management (@LivCoEM) March 16, 2022
Livingston County officials asked residents to close windows and shut ventilation systems until the leak is repaired.
A shelter in place for residents has ended.
Police said no injuries were reported. Authorities, as well as Consumers Energy, are on the scene.
