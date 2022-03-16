  • WWJ-TV

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Emergency crews are investigating a gas line leak and explosion in Livingston County.

According to Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the leak occurred at Center Road and US-23. Debris in the roadway closed both directions from White Lake Road to Center, south of Fenton.

Michigan State Police said all lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 were shut down north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township following the explosion. Officials say the Michigan Department of Transportation were working clear mud and dirt from both roadways.

All roadways, except for Old US-23, have since reopened.

Livingston County officials asked residents to close windows and shut ventilation systems until the leak is repaired.

A shelter in place for residents has ended.

Police said no injuries were reported. Authorities, as well as Consumers Energy, are on the scene.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.