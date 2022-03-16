  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:catalytic converter, catalytic converter thefts, Detroit, Detroit Police Department, theft

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of men wanted in connection with catalytic converters being stolen from school buses in Detroit.

Police say the theft happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 12600 block of Westwood Street.

READ MORE: Catalytic Converter Thefts In Michigan: Why Are They Happening?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

READ MORE: Senate Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Stop Asian Hate Rally Held In Detroit

 