DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of men wanted in connection with catalytic converters being stolen from school buses in Detroit.
Police say the theft happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 12600 block of Westwood Street.
🚔Larceny Investigation🚔
Where: 12600 block of Westwood
When: 1/24 around 2:30 a.m.
Investigators are looking to identify a group of males in connection to stealing catalytic converters from school busses. pic.twitter.com/Kr7fFWml2m
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) March 15, 2022
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
