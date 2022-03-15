SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police are investigating a fatal car crash Monday that left a 47-year-old woman dead in Shelby Township.
Authorities say Shelby Township police and fire departments were dispatched at about 12:02 p.m., March 14, to the crash on northbound M-53, north of 21 Mile Road.
Witnesses told police they saw a Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes of the freeway drive off the road and into a wooded area.
The driver, from Almont, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the only person in the vehicle.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the incident can call Sgt. Mark Benedettni at 586-731-2121 ext. 325 or email Mbenedettini@shelbytwp.org.
