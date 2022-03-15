(CBS Detroit) — Picture a swan on the side of the freeway in Metro Detroit.
That's what one Michigan State Police trooper saw when he was on patrol Monday morning. MSP said a Metro North trooper spotted the swan on the shoulder along Interstate 696.
The trooper was able to get the swan in a bag and bring it back to the post.
"We have a swan rescue on the way! Of course the swan and troopers wanted some photos to mark the occasion," MSP said in a tweet Monday.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Greektown Hotel Undergoes $30 Million Lobby/Guest Rooms Renovation, Ribbon Cutting March 16