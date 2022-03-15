  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Michigan State Police, swan, swan rescue

(CBS Detroit) — Picture a swan on the side of the freeway in Metro Detroit.

That’s what one Michigan State Police trooper saw when he was on patrol Monday morning. MSP said a Metro North trooper spotted the swan on the shoulder along Interstate 696.

READ MORE: Court Rules Against Railroad That Struck Wyandotte Teen

A swan was rescued Monday, March 14, 2022, from a freeway by MSP.

The trooper was able to get the swan in a bag and bring it back to the post.

READ MORE: Shelby Township Police Investigate After Woman Killed In Single Car Crash On M-53

“We have a swan rescue on the way! Of course the swan and troopers wanted some photos to mark the occasion,” MSP said in a tweet Monday.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Greektown Hotel Undergoes $30 Million Lobby/Guest Rooms Renovation, Ribbon Cutting March 16

A swan was rescued Monday, March 14, 2022, from a freeway by MSP.