(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that the fishing license season begins on April 1 this year.
Licenses purchased for the 2022 season are valid through March 31, 2023.
Any individual who purchases their fishing license online will be able to sign up for auto-renewal through the DNR eLicense system.
In February, the Michigan DNR announced new regulation changes, and one notable change includes the expansion of underwater spearfishing opportunities.
MDNR officials said, "Starting April 1, underwater spearfishing for walleye, northern pike, and lake trout has been added for Lake Michigan (waters south of the southernmost pier at Grand Haven) and Lake Huron (waters south of the southernmost pier of the Thunder Bay River, extending south to the mouth of the St. Clair River [Fort Gratiot Light])."
Unless a DNR Sportcard is needed, the underwater spearfishing license is complimentary and will be available only online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.
For more details on spearfishing, visit page 16 of the 2022 fishing guide.
To purchase a fishing license, visit here.
