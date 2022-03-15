(CBS Detroit) — The Ingham County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that 18-year-old Brendan Santo died of an accidental drowning.
The examiner also found acute ethanol intoxication was a contributing factor in his death.
The teen was visiting friends at Michigan State University when he was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2021.
His body was recovered on Jan. 21 from the Red Cedar River after a private investigator working with the family notified authorities of what he believed was Santo.
Santo, a Rochester Hills native, was a student at Grand Valley State University.
MSU police say the investigation remains open as they examine other items uncovered at the scene.
