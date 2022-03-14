WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: NATIONAL PUPPY DAY SPECIAL – Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
PUPPIES! – WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: NATIONAL PUPPY DAY SPECIAL celebrates with an hour-long special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton.
All of the cutest canine clips featuring perplexed pooches, drowsy dogs, furry friends, hyper hounds, and the cutest pups and their pals.
Special guest Lissette Rojo joins us from the Burbank Animal Shelter in Burbank, Calif. with commentary from Brian Cooper, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Mikalah Gordon, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., and Katherine Murray.
The special is produced by Associated Television International.
Original airdate 3/19/2022.