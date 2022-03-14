  • WWJ-TV

LEGACIES

LEGACIES – Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

TEAMWORK – Cleo, MG, and Jed work together on an unusual mission.

Alaric, Landon, and Ted figure out what is next for them.

Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope by surprise.

Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard.

The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406).

Original airdate 2/24/2022.