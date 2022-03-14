GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
ONE WILL BE TOP BAKER – In this delightfully sweet ending to the series, the top three home bakers take on their toughest challenge yet – by creating an epic assortment of show-stopping confections to fill their dream Bake Shop window.
One home baker will walk away with the grand prize of $50,000 (#108).
Original airdate 3/19/2022.
Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.