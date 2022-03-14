NAOMI – Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
ARE WE THERE YET? – With Naomi (Kaci Walfall) still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee (Alexander Wraith) continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers.READ MORE: Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton Township
Meanwhile, as Naomi and Nathan (Daniel Puig) rekindle their romance, the class sets off on an exciting week-long camping excursion.
Also starring Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
Jason Ganzel wrote the episode directed by Stephanie Turner (#105).
Original airdate 2/22/2022.
Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM Programs