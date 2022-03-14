LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a way to keep the heat on judges who leave office before they can be removed for misconduct.
The court is proposing a rule that would allow the Attorney Grievance Commission to pursue disciplinary proceedings for misconduct, even if a judge quits the bench rather than face removal.READ MORE: State, Salem Township Landfill Reach Settlement Over Compliance Issues
Judges have a law license. So any ethics investigation by the commission could affect their ability to practice law when they’re out of office.READ MORE: Whitmer Kidnap Plot Trial Delayed Due To COVID-19
The Attorney Grievance Commission is the Supreme Court’s investigative and prosecutorial arm for allegations of attorney misconduct.
The Supreme Court plans to hold a public hearing on the matter. The court is accepting public comment until July 1.MORE NEWS: Michigan's Average Gas Price Reaches State Record
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.