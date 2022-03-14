(CBS Detroit) — A tea lounge in Midland hosted a fundraiser over the weekend, selling donuts adorning the Ukrainian flag to raise money.
Money raised at the Donuts for Ukraine event, hosted by Grove Tea Lounge, goes to refugees affected by the crisis.
According to a post on Facebook from the lounge, donuts were sold a dollar more, with the extra dollar supporting nonprofit Heritage Ukraine.
The lounge raised more than $900 through its event.
