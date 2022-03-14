  • WWJ-TV

Detroit, fatal shooting, Normandie Hotel, Woodward Avenue

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Detroit hotel on Monday.

Officials say that at about 11:20 a.m., the victim was shot at the Normandie Hotel, located at 11626 Woodward Ave.

Police have released that the victim was a hotel employee.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

No other information has been given at the time.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should call 313-596-1340 or @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

