(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Detroit hotel on Monday.
Officials say that at about 11:20 a.m., the victim was shot at the Normandie Hotel, located at 11626 Woodward Ave.READ MORE: Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton Township
Police have released that the victim was a hotel employee.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
No other information has been given at the time.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information should call 313-596-1340 or @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM Programs
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.