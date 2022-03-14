THE FLASH – Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SIT TIGHT–When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely.READ MORE: Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton Township
Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor).
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker (#807).
Original airdate 3/16/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM Programs