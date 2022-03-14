DYNASTY – Friday, March 18, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
WHAT DREAMS MAY COME –Amanda (Eliza Bennett) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) don't see eye-to-eye on Adam (Sam Underwood) and Amanda has reservations about Alexis' latest adventure.
Liam (Adam Huber) finds himself in a sticky situation with Culhane (Robert C. Riley).
Dominique (Michael Michele) presents Kirby (Maddison Brown) with an opportunity, but Kirby is fearful.
Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) jumps head-first into a new project and needs Sam's (Rafael de la Fuente) help.
Rita (Daniela Alonso) needs to change course as her plan becomes thwarted by an unknowing Blake (Grant Show).
Sam Adegoke also stars.
The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Star Barry (#504).
