FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Water main breaks blamed on temperature fluctuations has prompted Flint officials to ask residents and businesses to temporarily cut back on water usage.
The water conservation request is through Wednesday, the city said Friday in a release.READ MORE: Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton Township
Main breaks have impacted water storage supply in a reservoir and elevated water tower, according to the city.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
Flint uses about 10 million gallons of water per day. Water main breaks since early January have increased water usage to more than 11 million gallons per day.
As the city works to complete construction of an additional backup water storage system, only one water storage system is in operation and includes the reservoir and the elevated water tower, according to the city.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM Programs
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.