FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — A woman was saved by the Frankenmuth firefighters and police officers after she fell into the Cass River.
Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, first responders, including Michigan State Police, were dispatched for a person in the river. The woman was partially submerged in the river near the covered bridge.READ MORE: Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton Township
The woman talked with first responders as she lay on her back holding onto a piece of ice. First responders tossed her a rescue disk before firefighters wearing ice rescue suits were able to go in and rescue her.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths
The woman was then put in the care of Mobile Medical Response.
No word on the woman’s condition or how she fell into the ice.MORE NEWS: Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM Programs
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.