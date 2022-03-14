(CBS DETROIT) – In the Islandview Neighborhood on Detroit’s east side a community effort is helping to feed residents in need in an area where food accessibility is scarce.
"You know, like you say, we don't have no grocery stores around here," said Dennis Martin who lives nearby.
“Stuff is so far out but for this to be right here, you can just walk up and grab what you need.”
A community fridge was installed last week on Kercheval and Field, and in less than seven days, it has been refilled four times.
"We know we're kind of between Parkway and the new Meijer, there's not really anything in walking distance," said Julie MacDonald, Planted Detroit digital media specialist.
“We really wanted to make sure we were hitting that gap.”
Everything in the fridge and pantry is free to anyone who stops by.
