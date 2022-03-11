(CBS Detroit) — Wayne County is investing nearly $90 million into its roads and bridge infrastructures ahead of the 2022 construction, according to the county Department of Public Services.
The county hopes to improve more than 25 roads and more than 10 bridges by the fall.
Officials say the project will be a continuation of Wayne County’s 10-Year Asset Management Plan (TAMP) for its infrastructure.
"The plan, initially implemented in 2019, focuses on preventative maintenance for the county's roads and bridges," said Department of Public Services Director Beverly Watts.
Construction season will begin in April through November.
“While we continue to improve our roads and bridges, additional state and federal dollars are needed to assist our plan; which is a roadmap designed to continue helping us achieve the goal of being proactive and not reactive when it comes to Wayne County infrastructure,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.
To view the full listing of projects, visit www.waynecounty.com.
