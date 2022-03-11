  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — Gas prices are continuing to rise across the nation and in Michigan.

The state average is now at $4.25 as of Friday, which was the highest recorded average price set in May 2011. However, AAA officials say the record broke Thursday when gas prices reached $4.26.

In Metro Detroit, Oakland County is seeing the highest average price at $4.29 a gallon, while Lapeer County is seeing the cheapest at $.23 a gallon.

Macomb County sits at an average of $4.27.

“Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said on Monday. “Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.”

