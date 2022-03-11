(CBS Detroit) — In response to the Abbott Nutrition infant formula recall, Michigan WIC is expanding its temporary list of WIC-authorized powder baby formula substitutes.
"One larger can (providing approximately twice the reconstituted formula amount) will decrement two smaller cans of formula from a participant's monthly benefits. Participants may combine small and large cans to amount to the equivalent number of cans offered by their respective food packages," read the update from the department.
Abbot Nutrition, which has a facility in Sturgis, recalled certain lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas in February due to reports of infant illness.
Recalled products can be identified by the seven to nine-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package.
Products are included in the recall if they have all three items below:
- the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
- the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2
- the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
In addition, Abbott also recalled Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case).
The temporary list from Michigan WIC is effective March 9.
Visit www.Michigan.gov/WIC for more up-to-date information.
