(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State Police vehicle was hit while on I-96 in Detroit on Friday morning.
MSP officials say that the trooper’s vehicle was standing still as he was working a blocking vehicle when the car was struck.
It happened on I-96 near Telegraph.
The other driver was traveling too fast and struck the rear of the trooper's car.
The trooper was able to exit his vehicle and assist the at-fault driver.
No one was hurt.
As a precaution because of the speed of the crash, the trooper was transported to a local hospital.
MSP officials also said that 14 crashes happened this morning in Metro Detroit and reminded drivers to slow down and move over a lane for emergency vehicles.
