(CBS DETROIT) – An important deadline is approaching for Detroit homeowners.

Property taxes are due March 31st and Detroit City Councilmember At-Large Mary Waters is working to help as many homeowners keep their property as possible by applying for the hope program.

“An exemption application, property tax exemption, so that means that you have to meet a certain income threshold in order to qualify for this particular exemption,” Waters said.

The councilmember told CW50 2,000 Detroit homeowners are slated for foreclosure.

“Under the circumstances there are just thousands and thousands of Detroiters who actually qualify but just have not completed the paperwork, either one because they don’t know about it, or two its intimidating,” Waters explained.

Waters is hosting clinics to help residents fill out the hope application to help eligible property owners avoid foreclosure.

“The original deadline for completing the hope application was March 14th, however, the Wayne County treasurer has decided to extend that deadline to March 31st,” Waters said.

Renters can also benefit by applying for the Make It My Home Program.

It allows tenants the opportunity to own the property they’re living in if the landlord is delinquent.

“If that landlord has not paid those property taxes, the renter gets first priority, first right of refusal for that property,” Waters said.

The next Hope Application Clinic is happening March 19th at the Parkman Library on Oakman from 10:30am to 1:30 pm.

