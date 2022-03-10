MLB Agreement Reached, Players Accept Terms In Time For 162Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.

Armored Vehicle Maker That Retrofitted JFK's Limo To CloseAn armored vehicle maker that customized the limousine in which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 will shut down its operations.

Michigan Bill Would Require Concealed Gun Processing In EmergenciesLegislation headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk would require county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies.

Detroit Man Charged, Accused Of Punching, Stabbing GirlfriendOfficials say Jimmy Acuff, 40, is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

This Michigan City Ranked On List Of Top 10 Best Cities For College Basketball FansMarch Madness is quickly approaching and a city in Michigan was ranked as one of the best places for college basketball fans to live.

Doctors: We’re Not In The Clear Yet, Two Years After 1st COVID-19 Cases In MichiganCase numbers and hospitalizations may be down but Doctors say we are not in the clear just yet from COVID as more variants may arise.