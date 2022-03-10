(CBS DETROIT) – March Madness is quickly approaching and a city in Michigan was ranked as one of the best places for college basketball fans to live.
WalletHub looked at key metrics across 290 cities to find out which were the best for NCAA basketball's biggest fans.
Researchers explained the metrics from range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.
The Best Cities for College Basketball Fans Include:
- Durham, NC
- Storrs, CT
- Lexington, KY
- Lawrence, KS
- Los Angeles, CA
- East Lansing, MI
- Philadelphia, PA
- Chapel Hill, NC
- Fayette, MS
- Kingston, RI
East Lansing made the list ranking No. 6, and while Ann Arbor didn’t rank top ten, it landed a spot at No. 21 on the list.
In addition to ranking in the top ten best cities for college basketball, East Lansing also ranked on the list of cities with the most engaged fans.
To view the full WalletHub study, visit here.
