16 People From Michigan And Ohio Sentenced To Prison In Health Care Fraud, Opioid SchemeA multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007 to 2018 in which doctors refused to provide patients with opioids unless they agreed to expensive, unnecessary and sometimes painful back injections, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Michigan Sheriff's Deputy Stable, Suspect Fatally ShotA man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire from an outbuilding at a home, police said.

Agent: 'Real Concern' Men In Whitmer Kidnap Plot May Get ExplosivesProsecutors in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened the first full day of testimony Thursday by showing jurors more profanity-filled messages and social media posts by two of the defendants from early summer 2020.

Pfizer Begins Phase 2 And 3 Trial Of COVID-19 Antiviral Paxlovid In Children Ages 6 To 17The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment in children who have COVID-19 symptoms and a confirmed infection, who are not hospitalized and who are at risk of severe disease.

Gov. Whitmer Travels To White House, Rallies For Passage Of CHIPS ActMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the White House on Wednesday to seek support and funding for legislation that will boost semiconductor chip production.

Michigan's Average Gas Price Continues To Rise, Nearing State RecordAccording to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Wednesday is $4.25. In Michigan, the state average is one penny less at $4.24 a gallon.