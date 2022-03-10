(CBS Detroit) — Detroit-based Little Caesars is suspending all operations in Russia, which are all “franchise-owned,” amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to a report from The Detroit News, the company opened its first three stores in Russia more than a month ago.
Little Caesars CEO says the royalties from Russian operations will go to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The company joins other major food and beverage companies, including McDonald's and Starbucks, in shutting down businesses in Russia.
