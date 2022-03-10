(CBS Detroit) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his ninth State of the City Address Wednesday night at General Motor’s Factory Zero Plant.
Duggan began his speech by announcing Detroit’s milestone to endemic stages two years after COVID-19 surfaced.READ MORE: Little Caesars Suspends All Operations In Russia
Duggan also outlined plans to revamp 12 dilapidated structures, including the Michigan Central Station and Packard Plant in a “blight to beauty” plan.
Proposal N was also a strong talking point as the mayor outlined its progress, in which 11,000 homes were saved and 23,000 vacant homes were demolished.READ MORE: Michigan House OKs Banning Online Absentee Applications, SOS Mailings
Duggan announced the Detroit Promise Program, which guarantees free college tuition for homebuyers who enroll their high school students in Detroit schools.
The mayor says he’s also working with Council President Mary Sheffield to help renters facing evictions when funds from the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program expire.MORE NEWS: MLB Agreement Reached, Players Accept Terms In Time For 162
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.