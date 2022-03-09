ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it is dropping its mask policy for most indoor spaces effective March 14.
According to an update from the university, masks will be optional on campus including in offices, residence halls and at athletic events. Masks are still required in classrooms and other institutional spaces, patient care areas, campus buses and in campus COVID-19 testing sites at least through the end of the current term.
The university says the Dearborn and Flint campuses will also follow this new guidance.
U of M said the new changes come after the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The policy applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
The following additional guidance also is effective beginning March 14:
- The U-M COVID-19 Vaccination Policy remains in effect for the University community.
- It is expected that all individuals of the U-M community and guests stay home when they are not feeling well (do not attend work, class, gatherings or events).
- Individuals are expected to continue to use ResponsiBLUE and ResponsiBLUE Guest as a daily symptom checker.
- In-person gatherings and events may occur and food/drink can be provided. Continued use of ResponsiBLUE and ResponsiBLUE Guest is recommended for these events.
- Individuals attending indoor athletic events will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
- Spring and Summer programs with non-university individuals that will have on-campus residency will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative test.
- Units can plan and implement their event plans at the local level; units are no longer required to submit event plans or summer programs for review by U-M’s Environment, Health & Safety or the Provost’s Office. Please refer to the U-M COVID-19 Guidelines for Campus Facilities for ideas of levels of risk associated with gatherings and events.
Last week, Michigan State University announced it was lifting its mask mandate in some of its indoor settings. That new guidance became effective on March 6.
MSU officials say masks and vaccine verification would no longer be required for all MSU athletic events.
