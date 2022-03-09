Pfizer Begins Phase 2 And 3 Trial Of COVID-19 Antiviral Paxlovid In Children Ages 6 To 17The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment in children who have COVID-19 symptoms and a confirmed infection, who are not hospitalized and who are at risk of severe disease.

Gov. Whitmer Travels To White House, Rallies For Passage Of CHIPS ActMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the White House on Wednesday to seek support and funding for legislation that will boost semiconductor chip production.

Michigan's Average Gas Price Continues To Rise, Nearing State RecordAccording to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Wednesday is $4.25. In Michigan, the state average is one penny less at $4.24 a gallon.

Tire Shops Swamped By Repairs From PotholesAs if busting your tire on a pothole isn’t already bad enough, imagine cracking your rim beyond repair.

Michigan Reports 1,739 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Police: Man Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Sister Arrested In TennesseeDetroit police say Nashwan Ali, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister, was arrested in Tennesse.