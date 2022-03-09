(CBS Detroit) — Gas prices are breaking records across the nation for the second day in a row.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Wednesday is $4.25.
In Michigan, the state average is one penny less at $4.24 a gallon. The average price is also 1 cent less than the highest recorded average in the state, which was on May 4, 2011.
On average, the cheapest gas across the Metro Detroit area can be found in Wayne County at $4.22 per gallon, while the most expensive is in Oakland County at $4.27 per gallon.
Macomb County is sitting at $4.25 a gallon.
Gas in the state is 87 cents more than this time last month and $1.47 more than this time next year.
