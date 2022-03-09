MT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 28-year-old man is charged after driving a vehicle into the Macomb County Administrative Building over the weekend.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Thompson, of Detroit, is charged with one count of malicious destruction of a building $20,000 or more and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property.

Thompson was arraigned Monday in 41B District Court in Clinton Township. He was given a $500,000/10% cash surety bond.

At about 7:15 p.m. on March 5, deputies were dispatched to the building on South Main Street after a black Honda reportedly drove through the front entrance multiple times.

Callers reported that the driver and vehicle fled the scene. The area of the building where the incident occurred was unoccupied.

As investigators were trying to locate the vehicle, a man identified as Thompson walked into the lobby and said he was responsible for driving into the building. He was arrested and a gun registered to him was found.

Authorities said Thompson, who holds a valid CPL, was not injured.

His vehicle, which was registered to him, was located on the south side of the Macomb County Jail and had crashed into a commercial size generator. Additionally, the description of Thompson and his vehicle matched information given by witnesses.

He is scheduled for a preliminary cause conference on March 14.

