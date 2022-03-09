(CBS Detroit) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the White House on Wednesday to seek support and funding for legislation that will boost semiconductor chip production.
Whitmer spoke with President Joe Biden about funding to pass the Creating Helpful Incentive For Production of Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act.
The visit comes after Whitmer led a group of 21 bipartisan governors calling for final passage of economic competitiveness legislation with full funding of the CHIPS Act last month.
“It would create thousands of high-skill, good-paying jobs and show businesses that the United States is the place to build the future,” Whitmer said.
“It would lower costs for American families by breaking up delays in our supply chain. This is game-changing, bipartisan legislation that will make a real difference in people’s lives if we get it done. It’s the kind of bill that can set us up for decades of economic success.”
The legislation passed in both U.S. House and Senate and is currently sitting at a conference committee before it heads to Biden’s desk.
The CHIPS Act would fund 52 billion incentives to also help avoid cost delays and boost automobile production.
Whitmer joined Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, and key private sector leaders at the White House.
