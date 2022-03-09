(CBS DETROIT)– Attorney General Dana Nessel announcing some very serious charges against a former Boy Scout troop leader, this after the investigation into thousands of sexual assault claims within the organization.

In June of 2021 Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a partnership with Michigan State Police, to investigate sexual abuse allegations against the Boy Scouts of America.

To date she says over 5000 tips were called in, including one leading to the first charges being announced Wednesday.

“Chapman repeatedly sexually assaulted and abused 2 victims for years while a resident of Michigan involved in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the boy scouts of America,” said Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel.

51 year old Mark Chapman a resident of New York is facing multiple charges for sexually abusing 2 children during his time as a boy scout leader in Roseville in early 2000. Charges for the first victim includes…

“6 counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and they involve multiple variables including the victim being between 13 and 15 and the defendant coercing the victim to submit by asserting his authoritative position,” Nessel said.

The claim from this victim lead to further claims from a 2nd victim, who Nessel says was 11 when the alleged abuse started, and is a family member of Chapmans.

“The abuse went on for years and often occurred during times that were designated for special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with victim number 2,” said Nessel.

In this case Nessel says Chapman is facing 2 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree CSC.

She says Chapman used his position with the Boy Scouts of America to gain the trust of victim number 1 and these charges are only the beginning.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, is charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following:

eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC); and

two counts of first-degree CSC.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, please call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

