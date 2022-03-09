(CBS DETROIT) – The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced 73.5 million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications for Eminem.
This now makes Eminem one of seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album Awards.READ MORE: First Charges Announced By AG Nessel, MSP In Boy Scouts Of America Investigation
He has six RIAA awards, for three albums and three singles.
In a press release, RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said, “These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years. With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”READ MORE: Man Charged After Driving Vehicle Into Macomb County Administrative Building
The Gold & Platinum Awards Program was created by the RIAA to recognize achievement in the music marketplace.
The RIAA press release also said Eminem’s RIAA Award career total is now 227.5 million, 166 million single certifications, and 61.5 million album certifications.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Announces First Charges In Boy Scouts of America Investigation