(CBS Detroit) — Detroit police say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister was arrested in Tennesse.

According to DPD, the incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13100 block of Bloom Street.

Detroit police are searching for Nashwan Ali in connection with a fatal shooting. (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Police say Nashwan Ali was put out of the home, later returning to the home and shooting his sister.

Authorities say Ali was spotted by a Tennessee state trooper and was taken into custody Wednesday after a brief pursuit.

Detroit police are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to extradite him back to Michigan.

