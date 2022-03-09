(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his ninth State of the City address on Wednesday, March 9.
The live stream for the event will start with introductions at 6:30 p.m., and Duggan will begin his speech at 7 p.m.
He is expected to address efforts to eliminate blight, affordable housing, and job opportunities in the city.
The address is being held virtually due to the pandemic.
Watch the address live here on CBSDetroit.com.
