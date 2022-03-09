Southfield (CW50) – As a Detroit native, Debra J. White-Hunt has danced all of her life, both professionally and for fun. She is an incredibly experienced dancer who has traveled the world teaching, dancing, and choreographing works for all ages and cultures.
White-Hunt has choreographed at least 50 ballets and produced and directed more than 100 dance concerts. Her educational tools she had developed over the years are used for the training of dance students today.
She is also the co-founder and artistic director of Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy. Her work at the dance academy provides multi-level training in excellence through dance for the Detroit-Windsor International community. Dancing throughout the world, these multi-talented dancers have “artistically, with skill, grace, strength, elegance and passion touched the hearts and souls of all generations.”
Whit-Hunt’s legacy in dance performance, choreography, and teaching have lead her career to earning prestigious awards. These awards have included being a Kresge Live Arts Fellow, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Fellow, Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, Milken National Educator award, and 1990’s Michiganian of the year. Her latest honor was received in October 2021 when she was recipient of the Detroit ACE Honors medal.
White-Hunt has loved dance since she was a child, and her passion for the art never fades. Her legacy continues to grow in Detroit as she passes her knowledge and love for dance onto the next generation.
Learn more about the Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy at DetroitWindsorDance.org
Debra J. White-Hunt joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about her career in dance and her current work at the Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy.
