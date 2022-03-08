(CBS Detroit) — People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine with no plans of staying in them.
The initiative, which gained popularity on social media, is a way to get money to Ukrainians impacted by the war.
Last week, the CEO of Airbnb says more than 61,000 nights were booked in 48 hours, raising almost $2 million for hosts in Ukraine.
The company is also offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees.
