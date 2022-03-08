  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old woman was murdered at a motel on the city’s east side.

The incident happened on Friday, March 4, at about 8:15 p.m. at the MNM Motel which is located in the 12500 block of E. 8 Mile Road.

Video shows the suspect walking into a motel room, and then minutes later shows the suspect leaving with the victim’s red jacket and bag.

Anyone with information should call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.

