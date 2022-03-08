DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
Police are searching for Nashwan Ali.READ MORE: Jury Picked For Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
The incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13100 block of Bloom Street.
MORE NEWS: Michigan House Candidate Denounced Over Remarks About Rape
🚨WANTED🚨
3/8/2022;12:40PM
13100 Block of Bloom St.
We're searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting. After being put out of the location earlier, the suspect returned and shot the victim.
If you have info on this crime call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. pic.twitter.com/1s6hX9IaLL
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) March 8, 2022
Police said Ali was put out of the home and returned and shot the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.