  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, Detroit Police Department, fatal shooting, Nashwan Ali

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police are searching for Nashwan Ali.

READ MORE: Jury Picked For Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13100 block of Bloom Street.

MORE NEWS: Michigan House Candidate Denounced Over Remarks About Rape

Police said Ali was put out of the home and returned and shot the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.