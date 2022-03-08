(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT officials announced the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic on Port Huron’s Blue Water Bridge into Canada will not change, following the currency parity review.
The rate for traffic heading into Canada is reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 every year.
Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the roll rates below will be in effect through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Passenger vehicle rates will remain $3.75 (CAD) per trip.
- Extra axles will remain $3.75 (CAD) per trip.
- Trucks and buses will remain $4 (CAD) per trip.
The currency parity policy was put into effect by MDOT in 2016.
Travel restrictions to Canada have recently been updated by Canada Border Services Agency, and individuals are urged to review the border security criteria before traveling.
