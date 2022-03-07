LEGACIES – Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
REVEALATIONS – As Aurora (guest star Rebecca Breeds) continues her research, she finds information that could prove very useful.READ MORE: Former Macomb County Official Dino Bucci Dies Before Sentencing
Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) commands Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) to do things, with surprising results ensuing.READ MORE: Former Macomb County Judge, Prosecutor Carl Marlinga Running For Congress
Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) work together to devise how to best use their wishes.
The episode was written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Michael A. Allowitz (#408).MORE NEWS: Proposal From EPA Would Require Heavy Trucks Cut Smog, Soot Pollution
Original airdate 3/10/2022.