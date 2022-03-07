  • WWJ-TV

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is providing $3.6 million to 31 projects across the state to prevent, detect, eradicate and control water-based and land-based invasive species.

Volunteers assist in removing invasive cattails and European frog-bit from the Duck Park shoreline in Alpena. Photo courtesy of Chris Engle, Huron Pines.

The program’s key objectives are preventing the introduction of new invasive species, strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network, limiting the spread of recently confirmed invasive species, and managing and controlling widespread, established invasive species, according to the state.

The state Legislature in 2014 designated $5 million in annual funding to address invasive species. To date, more than $29 million has been awarded to support 202 projects, the state said.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.