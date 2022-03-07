DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Metro Detroit business is asking for donations for people in Ukraine who lost everything following the Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian Cultural Center is asking for items including baby diapers, wipes to non-perishable foods, blankets and toiletries.
Items can be dropped off at 13400 Girardin Street in Hamtramck.
For more information, call the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 313-920-8345.
