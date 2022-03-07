(CBS Detroit) — One man has died in an ATV crash in Oakland County.
According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday on private property near the intersection of McGinnis and Jossman roads.
Police say three men were riding in an ATV when the driver was going at a high speed and lost control, crashing the vehicle.
The two passengers did not report any injuries. However, police say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say all three men were drinking during the evening.
Police say all three men were drinking during the evening.

An investigation is pending autopsy reports.
