THE FLASH – Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them.
The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be.
The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.
David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound (#806).
David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound (#806).

Original airdate 3/9/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.