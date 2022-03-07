GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Authorities launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home in Groveland Township.
At about 2:45 p.m. on March 5, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Drive for a welfare check, police said Saturday. Upon entering the home, troopers discovered a man dead.
A search warrant was obtained and authorities determined it was a homicide investigation.
The investigation is in the early stage, police say.
