GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Authorities launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home in Groveland Township.

At about 2:45 p.m. on March 5, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Drive for a welfare check, police said Saturday. Upon entering the home, troopers discovered a man dead.

A search warrant was obtained and authorities determined it was a homicide investigation.

The investigation is in the early stage, police say.

